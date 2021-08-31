The State Hermitage Museum announces the start of sales of NFT tokens on the Binance NFT marketplace

Internet

The State Hermitage Museum and Binance NFT, the marketplace of Binance, the leading international blockchain ecosystem, are announcing the sale of digital works from a limited digital collection created by the museum based on images of objects from its collection using NFT technology. The auction opens on August 31 at 15:00 Moscow time and will last until September 7, 15:00 Moscow time.

As part of the project “Your Token Is Kept in the Hermitage”, the museum has released a limited edition of NFTs with digital copies of the world’s masterpieces from its collection. The series of works presented includes digital reproductions of the following works of art: “Madonna Litta” by Leonardo da Vinci, “Judith” by Giorgione, “Lilac Bush” by Vincent Van Gogh, “Composition VI” by Wassily Kandinsky, “Corner of the Garden at Montgeron” by Claude Monet.

All tokenized digital works have been created in two copies: one of them will be stored in the Hermitage, the second will be presented on the Binance NFT marketplace. All digital copies were personally signed by the Director of the State Hermitage, Mikhail Piotrovsky, who assured the authenticity of each work in the limited edition by stamping the date and exact time of their signing, thereby giving them absolute uniqueness, immortalized in the blockchain. The very place of signing – the halls of the Hermitage – is also fixed in the metadata.









Each digital work starts at $ 10,000. All proceeds from the sale are transferred to the State Hermitage Museum. The winners of the auction will also receive a video in NFT format at the time of the signature of the purchased copy by the general director of the museum. Mikhail Piotrovsky…

Any Binance user can participate in the auction. Binance’s NFT marketplace will use the same account system as Binance.com. New marketplace users will need to register with Binance.com.

“The Hermitage is a conservative innovator – a conservative museum that uses the latest technologies. These include our project “Your token is stored in the Hermitage” and all our work with NFT. We are expanding the digital opportunities for acquaintance with the collections of the Hermitage, with its halls and buildings. These are paths that emphasize, on the one hand, the democratic nature of the museum, and on the other, the accessibility of the luxury of visiting it, ”said Mikhail Piotrovsky, Director of the State Hermitage. – But we are not going to solve financial issues with the help of tokens, we have no market expectations related to their release. We want to see how this form will be perceived. NFT is a philosophy, it is an aesthetics of possession. Digital copies of works of art fill the Internet, where essentially everyone has access to them, but NFT is a sense of ownership, and in our case, a sense of belonging to the Great Museum. “

“We are witnessing a historic moment – one of the world’s largest museums enters the NFT market. The Binance NFT marketplace has become the connecting thread of the world of art and technology, and we are honored to do so, ”said the head of Binance NFT. Helen High…



