The woman bought Kim Kardashian’s slimming underwear and laughed while trying on: Style: Values: Lenta.ru

The woman bought shape-shaping underwear from the Skims brand, owned by entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, and laughed while trying on. The relevant material appeared on the Daily Mail.

A resident of the United States, Adria Barich, published a video on her TikTok account, in which she said that she bought a skin tone shaping panties for 32 dollars (2,419 rubles). According to Barich, the brand’s underwear turned out to be too small and instead of hiding the flaws of her figure, it only emphasized all the flaws.









The video, in which Barich compared herself to the fairytale hero Winnie the Pooh, has gained more than nine million views. The users were amused by the publication of the American woman, about which they began to write in the comments. “I thought that Skims products only sat on me terribly”, “I laugh out loud”, “Sorry, but you really look like Winnie the Pooh”, “How funny!”, “This is the best thing I’ve seen today”, – they wrote.

In December 2020, TV star Kim Kardashian revealed the secret of choosing clothes with a thin waist and wide hips. It turned out that the celebrity always wears underwear of its own brand Skims, which emphasizes her thin waist and smooths out imperfections on wide hips.