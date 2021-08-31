Unrecognizable without makeup Cardi B responded to the title of “Woman of the Year”: “I represent America”

Cardi B was recently named Woman of the Year by Billboard. Many were surprised by the choice of the publication, considering Cardi unworthy of this title. However, the star, as always, did not remain silent and recorded a video in which she explained why she is the woman of the year.

In the video, the rap singer appeared at home, without makeup and with a scarf on her head – in this way, the artist looked very unusual. She addressed users, “I’m Cardi B, and yes, I’m woman of the year. Someone there is indignant, they say, why is it suddenly, she has only one song. Yes, one – but what a! The one that sells the best and gets the most broadcasts, the one that has received a lot of news coverage. Here’s a song, yes! ” – the star boasted. I was referring to the composition WAP, which Cardi recorded with Megan T. Stallion.









She also noted her other merits: “I spent my money, my own money, to meet with candidates like Bernie Sanders. I flew tired after concerts. Yes, that’s all me. I represent America. And I want to change something. This is what I am doing. Enjoy. “

In the microblogging Cardi added her message: “Thank you, Billboard! The beauty broke all records! And thank you, my fans, for supporting me while the whole world was against me and criticized my every step. “

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova