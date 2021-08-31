Very beautiful, but not very famous: 10 actresses, whose career does not yet keep up with their external data

1. Sofia Boutella

The beauty was born in Algeria in 1982 and raised in Paris. Since childhood, her main passion was dancing, but she gave special preference to street style. Having made an excellent career as a dancer – Boutella performed as a dancer with Madonna and Rihanna – the girl decided to try herself in cinema. At first, deliberately choosing supporting roles to gain experience from more experienced colleagues, Boutella gradually made her way to key female roles and played one of the central characters in the movie Fahrenheit 451.

2. Alexandra Daddario The girl with Italian, Irish and Hungarian roots was born in New York in 1986. Her childhood dream – to become a famous actress – seemed unrealizable for a long time. Despite the fact that Alexandra has been filming since the age of 16, she got roles in not the most successful films and often of the second plan. Daddario did not give up and in 2010 got the coveted role in the blockbuster “San Andreas Rift”, after which her career went up. The actress even starred in the TV series True Detective. One of the last successful works of Alexandra was the role of the fatal seductress in the TV series “Why a woman kills” – it is impossible not to pay attention to the ideal figure of the actress and her piercing gaze.

3. Madalina Genea

The actress and model was born in a small Romanian village on a farm. From early childhood, the girl was in the spotlight thanks to her participation in the TV show. At the age of 14, her talent and beauty was noticed by the fashion house Gattinoni and she began performing at shows all over the world. Having made a successful career as a model, Geneya began to try herself in films. She made her debut on the Italian sitcom I soliti idioti. Then the Romanian starred with the star-studded handsome Jude Law in the movie “Hemingway House”, and later she got the role of “Miss Universe” in the drama film “Youth” by Paolo Sorrentino.

4. Annette Mahendru The actress was born into an international family: her mother is Russian, her father is Indian. They traveled a lot around the world, thanks to which Mahendra learned 6 languages. Since childhood, the future actress was engaged in choreography, but she never became a professional dancer. But in the girl, a passion for acting awoke – she played in performances and indie films, while receiving a master’s degree in international relations. The actress never received her diploma, because she decided to quit her studies and enter the theater. Fame came to the girl after the role of Nina in the TV series “Americans”, where her acting was highly appreciated by the producers and directors of the film.

5. Olga Zueva









Olga Zueva was born in Vladivostok. Since childhood, the girl dreamed of breaking out of her hometown. She staked on a modeling career, and she was lucky to be on the catwalks of Paris, London and Milan. But success did not bring a sense of satisfaction, and Zueva decided to take up cinema. First she tried herself as an actress, starring in the movie “Salt”, the TV series “Orange is the hit of the season”, and then – as a screenwriter and director of her own films, which the audience did not receive too warmly (the drama “On the District” on IMDb has a rating of 2 , 6). However, this did not stop the girl – now she is engaged in a new project as a director and actress.