Very beautiful, but not very famous: 10 actresses, whose career does not yet keep up with their external data

1. Sofia Boutella
The beauty was born in Algeria in 1982 and raised in Paris. Since childhood, her main passion was dancing, but she gave special preference to street style. Having made an excellent career as a dancer – Boutella performed as a dancer with Madonna and Rihanna – the girl decided to try herself in cinema. At first, deliberately choosing supporting roles to gain experience from more experienced colleagues, Boutella gradually made her way to key female roles and played one of the central characters in the movie Fahrenheit 451.
2. Alexandra Daddario
The girl with Italian, Irish and Hungarian roots was born in New York in 1986. Her childhood dream – to become a famous actress – seemed unrealizable for a long time. Despite the fact that Alexandra has been filming since the age of 16, she got roles in not the most successful films and often of the second plan. Daddario did not give up and in 2010 got the coveted role in the blockbuster “San Andreas Rift”, after which her career went up. The actress even starred in the TV series True Detective. One of the last successful works of Alexandra was the role of the fatal seductress in the TV series “Why a woman kills” – it is impossible not to pay attention to the ideal figure of the actress and her piercing gaze.
3. Madalina Genea
The actress and model was born in a small Romanian village on a farm. From early childhood, the girl was in the spotlight thanks to her participation in the TV show. At the age of 14, her talent and beauty was noticed by the fashion house Gattinoni and she began performing at shows all over the world. Having made a successful career as a model, Geneya began to try herself in films. She made her debut on the Italian sitcom I soliti idioti. Then the Romanian starred with the star-studded handsome Jude Law in the movie “Hemingway House”, and later she got the role of “Miss Universe” in the drama film “Youth” by Paolo Sorrentino.
4. Annette Mahendru
The actress was born into an international family: her mother is Russian, her father is Indian. They traveled a lot around the world, thanks to which Mahendra learned 6 languages. Since childhood, the future actress was engaged in choreography, but she never became a professional dancer. But in the girl, a passion for acting awoke – she played in performances and indie films, while receiving a master’s degree in international relations. The actress never received her diploma, because she decided to quit her studies and enter the theater. Fame came to the girl after the role of Nina in the TV series “Americans”, where her acting was highly appreciated by the producers and directors of the film.
5. Olga Zueva
Olga Zueva was born in Vladivostok. Since childhood, the girl dreamed of breaking out of her hometown. She staked on a modeling career, and she was lucky to be on the catwalks of Paris, London and Milan. But success did not bring a sense of satisfaction, and Zueva decided to take up cinema. First she tried herself as an actress, starring in the movie “Salt”, the TV series “Orange is the hit of the season”, and then – as a screenwriter and director of her own films, which the audience did not receive too warmly (the drama “On the District” on IMDb has a rating of 2 , 6). However, this did not stop the girl – now she is engaged in a new project as a director and actress.
6. Lily Simmons
The American began her career in 2010 as a model, later changing her career to acting. Initially, Simmons got episodes in the series, but all the same she managed to play one of the key roles in the successful action movie “Banshee”. In addition, the actress played supporting characters in such major projects as “True Detective” and “Westworld”. We are sure that Simmons’ looks and talent will help her get a really big role in the end.
7. Amber Jean Rowan
The actress has not yet had major roles, but she has already managed to take part in large-scale projects, such as the TV series “Vikings”, where Rowan played the episodic role of the slave Floki, who disappears after an enemy attack. The actress suffers from alopecia, a disease that causes hair loss. She became completely bald at the age of 16. We hope to see Rowan on the screens again.
8. Lisa Vicari
The German actress became famous with the success of the TV series “Dark”, which was distributed on the Netflix platform. Soon, the Vicars returned from serials to full-length – the actress starred in the romantic comedy “Ishi and the Axis”. Prior to her role in the series, Vicari played in a full-length German film and even won the New Faces Awards for her role in the post-apocalyptic film Hell. Although Vicar is not filming anywhere at the moment, most likely we will still see her in new film projects.
9. Eleanor Tomlinson
The British actress is painfully similar to one of the Disney heroines. It is not for nothing that the actress succeeds in the role of princesses best of all: she played Princess Isabelle in the film “Jack the Giant Conqueror”, Lady Isabelle Neville in the British TV series “The White Queen”. Although, we must admit that Tomlinson looks no less bright in the role of the daughter of an impoverished miner in the BBC series Poldark.
10. Sonoya Mizuno
The actress, model and ballerina starred in famous films directed by Alex Garland (Out of the Car, Annihilation) and starred in his TV series Developed. His film “Out of the Car” became the girl’s debut. Many will remember the actress for her secondary roles in the films La La Land, Beauty and the Beast and Crazy Rich Asians. The audience greeted Mizuno very warmly as Dr. Azumi in the TV series “Maniac”. But the actress really showed her talent as Lily Chan in the drama miniseries Developed.