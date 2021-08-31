videos, dates of premieres of all films

Monday, May 3 is truly a holiday for Marvel fans. The studio not only confirmed release dates for new films several years in advance – but also unveiled new headlines for two future sequels of the MCU hero stories.

Despite the fact that the promo does not show much, the audience is still delighted the very first frames of the new Phase Four films.

The fourth phase of the Cinematic Universe (Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase Four) – films and TV series released by the Marvel studio based on characters that appear in the publications of Marvel Comics. The fourth stage brings together all Marvel Studios productions, which are due out from 2021 to 2023.

What will be “Eternals”

Finally we saw the title “Eternal”, a race of super-powerful and immortal creatures that have protected the Earth for thousands of years, to the point that some of them were even mistaken for gods. Personnel focus on the role Angelina Joliewho skillfully owns extremely cool golden sword… And only for a few seconds we can catch the heroes of the rest of the team, which, apparently, is going again to face unknown forces. A voiceover tells us the Eternals’ mission: “When you love something, you fight for it”…



It is also known that director of the film “The Eternals” became Chloe Zhao, – film director “Land of nomads” (Nomadland), which won the Best Director nomination at the 2021 Oscars.

There’s never too much new: new names and logos for Marvel

We also learned from the trailer that the Black Panther movie will have an intriguing title. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), and the next Captain Marvel movie will be called The Marvels. Particular attention of fans attracted new movie logos:



When to expect new Marvel movies to premiere

Marvel Studios recalled the release dates of all films:

“Black Widow” (Black Widow) – July 2021 ;

; Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) – September 2021 ;

; “Eternal” (Eternals) – november 2021 ;

; Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: No Way Home) – December 2021 ;

; Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) – March 2022 ;

; “Thor: Love and Thunder” (Thor: Love and Thunder) – May 2022 ;

; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) – July 2022 ;

; “Marvel” (The Marvels) – November 2022 ;

; Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) – February 2023 ;

; Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Guardians of the Galaxy. Part 3) – May 2023…

New trailer-announcement of Marvel films: watch online