“We are lucky to have you”, HELLO! Russia

Cameron Diaz celebrated another birthday yesterday – the actress turned 49 years old. The first to congratulate Diaz was her husband, Good Charlotte musician Benji Madden. The 42-year-old spouse of the movie star used social networks that day to confess his love to his wife in public. Benji’s congratulations were not accompanied by a joint selfie and not even by some portrait of the birthday girl, but by an abstract drawing.

Happy birthday to my wife! You are beautiful in every way. We are so lucky to have you! Who are you, what do you do every day for those you love – it is difficult to fit it into a post on Instagram, but I like that there is a reason to say publicly that I love you, – wrote husband Cameron.

Today’s birthday girl prefers to live a closed life and devote all her free time to her husband Benji Madden and their one and a half year old daughter, Raddix. In a recent interview on Hart to Heart, Cameron spoke to TV presenter Kevin Hart about her personal life and again spoke about her retirement from the cinema.

I gave 100% of myself to my acting career, so now in my life there is just a different time. And what fills my life now is the most interesting thing I’ve ever done in my life. Have a family, be married. It’s just the best it can be. I don’t have what I can give to the film. I cannot act in films, because all my energy is directed to the family. I met my husband, we have a family. For all these things, I did not have time before, and at that moment I did not have the opportunity to make the right decisions in this regard, – said Cameron. Recall that Cameron Diaz met Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden at a basketball game in 2004. However, they began dating much later – only 10 years later. The future spouses were brought together by Nicole Richie, who is married to Benji’s brother, Joel Madden.

Cameron Diaz with husband Benji Madden









On January 5, 2015, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden got married in Los Angeles. In the same year, the premiere of the musical “Annie” took place, in which Diaz played one of the main roles. Since then, new films with her participation have not been released. The Charlie’s Angels star easily shares her thoughts on aging and marriage.

I think after 40 comes the best decade of my life. You just have to be honest with yourself and be ready for the changes that the analysis of the past will bring. You have to look at your behavior, see what worked and what didn’t. You have to stop worrying about anything. Enough of you! You do not care. I don’t really care. And this is such a relief. You also begin to track physical changes in yourself and realize that there is nothing you can do about it. Then you look back and think: God, I hated myself at this moment, but look how young I was. “Or:” I hope I have the next 40 years in stock, during which I will also look at old pictures and be amazed “I know that right now I’m in my best moment and will never be younger,” Cameron said in an interview two years ago.



Cameron Diaz