Will Cardano have lower fees? Charles Hoskinson Explains | Blockchain24

During a recent “Ask Me Anything” session, IOG CEO Charles Hoskinson talked about lowering Cardano’s fees, stating that such a change must be implemented by the community.

“This will be the responsibility of the community,” he added.

Hoskinson went on to say that Cardano stakeholders will be able to vote to lower transaction fees in the Voltaire era.

In response to a question from a user who said transactions could become too expensive in the future due to rapid price increases, Hoskinson said ADA holders would have to “make a smart decision about improving the fee structure.”

In the era of Voltaire, the final phase of Cardano’s roadmap, the Proof-of-Stake blockchain is expected to become a self-contained system. The management process will be carried out exclusively by ADA users through improvement proposals.









Hoskinson adds that rollover packages are not the best mechanism for managing congestion, adding that scaling solutions like Hydra will be able to mitigate it.

While notoriously high fees continue to plague Ethereum, Cardano has ample opportunity to shrink a competitor’s market share.

Hoskinson has argued in the past that the prohibitive transaction costs on the Ethereum chain were unacceptable to developers:

“You can take your DeFi and run it on my system for 1/100 to 1/1000 of the cost,” Hoskinson said.

The most unique thing about Cardano

Hoskinson also talked about the “most unique” feature of Cardano that sets it apart from other popular blockchains.

The crypto tycoon believes this is the ability to trigger hard fork combinator events that allow the blockchain to seamlessly implement new features.

Alonzo HFC, which will activate smart contracts on the Cardano mainnet, will take place on September 12th.