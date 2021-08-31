Without borders: Vodianova, Hadid, Lively and other famous women who wear men’s clothes in style

Natalia Vodianova / Bella Hadid / Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Today they definitely cannot complain about the meager choice of women of fashion! And nevertheless, not everyone is ready to be content with the assortment of women’s collections today. Celebrities often choose suits from men’s collections for their outings to social events, putting aside evening dresses. Today we invite you to meet some of the main fans of things from the male shoulder.

Previously, the main borrowing from the men’s wardrobe for women was the white shirt, but today, when the agender is back in fashion, celebrities are ready to copy entire catwalk looks from men’s fashion weeks.

The real queen of pantsuits is 32-year-old Blake Lively. The actress, who recently became a mother for the third time, last year demonstrated in public as many jackets and tailcoats as not every dandy can find in the wardrobe!

Such a fashionable choice was associated with the film “A Simple Favor”, which was then represented by Blake, but the actress herself seemed to enjoy wearing men’s clothes and even defended her right to wear pantsuits (yes, there were critics, who condemned Lively for wearing trousers!).

I don’t expect everyone to like it. I just want to inspire women to do what men do, and at the same time not be afraid that they will be teased and pinned for it,

– retorted then the actress.

37-year-old Natalia Vodianova, whom we are used to seeing in feminine dresses from Ulyana Sergeenko or elegant evening dresses, has also been trying more daring looks lately. So, fans have long discussed her bright mint suit from Berluti with feathers on Bermuda shorts.

Not so long ago, Natalya also appeared in a men’s silver suit from Dior – she chose this outfit to visit the Kim Jones show: well, fashion etiquette is observed, because guests of fashion shows always try to come in things created by the designer.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 32, also used the same rule. The model has appeared in suits from the Versace men’s collection at the brand’s events. In the catwalk looks, the star, however, made her own adjustments, putting on a jacket on a naked body or replacing a translucent top with underwear.

It should be noted that pantsuits from Dior in general have recently been in great demand among fashionistas, and in addition to Natalia Vodianova, Numi Rapace and Gwendoline Christie have also appeared in them lately.

Bella Hadid began to set this trend, wearing a bright suit from the French brand to the men’s collection show in June 2018. This year, the model also looked for an acid-colored vest from the Louis Vuitton men’s collection.









The Kardashian-Jenner family has not spared the trend either. Kendall was spotted wearing a striped jumpsuit from the Private Policy men’s collection back in 2017. And her sister Kim this spring replenished her wardrobe with a thing from the men’s collection 1017 ALYX 9SM, however, she chose one of her favorite colors – a snake print (remember, last season Kardashian had a particular weakness for animalism).

Zendaya also likes pantsuits. The actress added this style to the collection, which she created together with Tommy Hilfiger. But for the outings, the star of the series “Euphoria” also looked at men’s collections.

Her colleague actress Hayley Steinfeld is not far behind – not so long ago on her Instagram she shared an image in a deconstructed costume from Monse.

Well, Rihanna proved that you can find interesting stage costumes in men’s collections. So, back in 2014, the singer went on stage in an elongated T-shirt with prints from the Raf Simons men’s collection.

But Beyoncé, on the contrary, preferred men’s collections on vacation: on her Instagram at the beginning of this year, the singer shared an image that she borrowed from the spring-summer line of Dries van Noten.

Do you buy things from men’s collections?