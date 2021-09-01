3 Altcoins That Show the Highest Profits in the Last 24 Hours | Blockchain24

The top altcoin ETH appears to be poised to rally 40% against BTC, analysts say, and a 5% gain in ETH / BTC on Tuesday is considered the fuel behind altcoins, which are up more than 30% today.

Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView data show that the triggers in the last 24 hours were Metal (MTL), Rari Governance Token (RGT) and Kusama (KSM).

MTL, the highest performing token, is the native cryptocurrency of the Metal Pay platform, which advertises itself as “the easiest way to buy, sell and trade cryptocurrency.” VORTECSTM data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began detecting a bullish MTL outlook on Aug 27, before the recent price rally.

As you can see from the chart above, the VORTECSTM valuation for MTL first turned green on Aug 25 and then climbed to a high of 76 on Aug 27, about 82 hours before its price jumped 98%. The surge in momentum came after the August 31 announcement that the project had received a money transfer license for the US state of Georgia, which means residents of the state can now legally use the services offered by Metal Pay.









Rari Management Token is the native token of Rari Capital, a robotic advisor without DeFi storage that allows users to deposit cryptoassets and automatically start earning the highest returns. According to Cointelegraph Markets Pro, market conditions for RGT have been favorable for some time.

The VORTECSTM valuation for RGT rose in green and peaked at 80 on Aug 29, about 36 hours before the price rallied 59% over the next day. The rise in prices and sentiment came after the publication of a protocol management proposal that seeks to create an NFTX Vault pool.

Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform designed to facilitate interoperability between separate networks and aims to bring a new level of scalability to the crypto ecosystem. VORTECSTM data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began detecting a bullish outlook for KSM on Aug 30, before the recent price rally.

As you can see from the chart above, the VORTECSTM valuation for KSM climbed into the green on Aug 30 and peaked at 70, about 10 hours before its price began to rise 45% over the next day. The increase in interest in KSM comes with the release of an update that further integrates the token with Bifrost, a Polkadot-based parachain designed to provide liquidity and lag-free betting.

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization is currently $ 2.091 trillion, and the Bitcoin dominance rate is 42.6%.