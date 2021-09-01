3 Reasons Polkadot Could Be The Next Altcoin To Hit A New All-Time High | Blockchain24

V1 smart contract platforms increased their market share during August after London’s Ethereum hard fork did little to address the underlying issues of high transaction fees and network congestion.

One of the top 10 protocols that is gaining traction but has yet to experience significant price breaks like some of its competitors is Polkadot (DOT), a multi-chain protocol aimed at facilitating the creation of cross-chain bridges between individual blockchain networks. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that after bottoming out at $ 10.36 on July 20, the DOT price rose 205% to an August 31 intraday high of $ 31.70 as talk of an upcoming alternate season begins to rise.

Three reasons for the increasingly bullish outlook for DOT are the upcoming parachain auctions, the rapidly growing ecosystem of projects interested in launching online, and the steady increase in daily trading volume.

One of the biggest momentum drivers for the Polkadot ecosystem is the upcoming parachain auctions, in which projects compete for community voting to get one of the limited slots available to launch on the web.

Kusama is holding its own auctions, the first batch was selected at the end of July, and the second batch of auctions is scheduled for September 1, that is, today. As part of the crowdlawn process, users vote on projects by blocking DOT tokens for a designated period as a way to load funding for projects that are chosen to fill one of the limited slots. This leads to a decrease in the circulating supply of available tokens, which increases the pressure on the DOT price. The Polkadot network will host its own parachain auctions once everything is completed on the Kusama network. The process has been fully verified and the Kusama-bas parachains are operating smoothly today.









Another reason for DOT’s recent strength is the large number of projects interested in getting a parachain slot and launching it online.

As you can see from the above figure, the Polkadot ecosystem has seen significant growth in protocols and supporting infrastructure over the past year, surpassing only a small number of competing networks in space. With the upcoming Polkadot parachain auctions, it is likely that the ecosystem will continue to expand and welcome new projects, and proof of this is the fact that the Kusama parachain process has been relatively smooth so far.

The third reason for the bullish outlook was its growing round-the-clock trading volume, which is currently back at levels not seen since the market sell-off in late May. According to CoinMarketCap, 24-hour DOT trading volume surged more than 300% on Aug 31 to $ 5.41 billion as the anticipation of upcoming Kusama parachain auctions has worried Polkadot investors who view KSM’s success as an indirect face of what could happen. with a DOT price.

If the Kusama network can continue to smoothly roll out its auction and clear the way for the start of the process in the Polkadot network, demand for DOT could grow and this could lead to higher asset prices.