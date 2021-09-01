Alena Omovich made a spicy photo in the car: Ukrzaliznytsia in shock

Blogger and model Alena Omovich, who was nicknamed the Ukrainian Kim Kardashian in the network, took a spicy photo in the Ukrzaliznytsia carriage. She posed with bare buttocks.

The corresponding publication appeared on the girl’s Instagram page. Alena photographed herself in the mirror from the “correct” angle. She also stuck out her tongue

(to view the photo, scroll to the bottom of the page).

“Ukrzaliznytsia” is shocked, although my photos are not the harshest that they see at their work! Do you like traveling by train? PS I am the same fellow traveler who, according to the law of meanness, you will never come across, “she wrote under the photo.

Video of the day

“According to the law of meanness, I never came across fellow travelers!” , “And if you get caught?”, – surprised users commented on the publication.









Note that 1.6 million fans follow Alena’s life on Instagram. The girl does not hesitate to show her forms in half-naked photos, and also often poses in ultra-short dresses.

As OBOZREVATEL reported earlier, the Ukrainian Kim Kardashian lit her buttocks. In May, the girl decided to undergo plastic surgery to increase the buttocks. And now he actively demonstrates “updated” forms in his personal blog.