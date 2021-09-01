All is fair in court: Jolie and Pitt’s children may testify against their father

A few years ago, the couple shone at all events

Legal litigation between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt regarding child custody has been going on for several years. Just a few days ago, a Los Angeles court ruled against Angie and divided the custody equally. Now the star is ready to go to extreme measures – she wants to achieve the removal of one of the judges, and also to involve children in the hearings.

Apparently, Jolie was ready for such a development of events. She provided the court and the public with additional materials that should shed light on the situation. A document sent by Angie’s lawyers alleged that three of her six children wanted to testify against their father during the trial. Recall that the couple have three children in common: 15-year-old Shiloh, 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, as well as three adopted: 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax and 16-year-old Zakhara.









Angelina with children at the premiere of the film “Maleficent”, 2019

“The children in question are old enough to understand what’s going on,” Jolie said in a statement. “The court will definitely affect them emotionally. Three children were asked to testify. Forcing any of the children to endure what may be useless and painful is completely unjustified. It’s cruel”.

The document comes as part of Angie’s ongoing attempt to remove one of the judges from the case. There are speculations that he may be associated with Pitt’s legal team.

Angelina with Zahara and Maddox

It is known that Jolie’s eldest son Maddox in an informal setting prefers to be called his mother’s surname, and he wants to shorten the double surname Jolie-Pitt in the documents and leave only Jolie. It was he who testified against his father at the hearing in March. Whether other minor children will do the same is anyone’s guess. It is possible that Angelina will persuade them to this and try to do everything possible to achieve sole custody.

