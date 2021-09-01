American got rich off Dogecoin meme thanks to Musk’s tweets (video)

Crypto millionaire Glauber Contessoto is preparing to invest in another young altcoin that can “shoot”.

Glauber Contessoto, 33, from Los Angeles, became a millionaire thanks to the Dogecoin cryptocurrency.

He told his story to CNBC.

According to the American, in early 2021, he learned on the Reddit forum about the cryptocurrency created in honor of the Shiba Inu dog from the popular meme “Doge”. The Internet community received the token well, but the main motivator for Contessoto was the founder of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk – the American billionaire has repeatedly spoken out about Dogecoin in his posts on the social network Twitter.

“The reason I invested my savings in dogecoin is Elon Musk. I think this guy is a genius,” Glauber admitted.

Another reason to invest in a meme coin was the significant increase in its value at the beginning of the year. The man, who grew up in a poor family, hoped to make a fortune by investing in a promising token. To do this, he collected all his savings and sold assets, including Tesla and Uber shares, and also borrowed a certain amount through the Robinhood app.

As a result, on February 5, 2021, he invested $ 180 thousand in Dogecoin, buying tokens at $ 0.045. After just two months, in April, the value of the cryptocurrency jumped to about $ 0.45. At that time, the investor’s balance on Robinhood was $ 1,081,441. Glauber Contessoto said he plans to accumulate $ 10 million and then withdraw 10% of the amount.









In May, “Doge” set a historic record of $ 0.7, and then the rate plummeted. Now it is about $ 0.27. During the fall, Contessoto lost more than $ 167,000 in one day, but was not too upset about it.

“If Bitcoin and Ether were not affected, I would be worried,” the Bitcoinist portal quoted him as saying.

Glauber Contessoto is interested in other promising digital currencies that may “shoot”. In the top 5 tokens, the investor selected Dogecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Cardano and Ripple. It is noteworthy that he put Doge above the two largest cryptocurrencies in the world.

“I’ll be Cardano’s biggest supporter. I’m just waiting for a big drop before I buy it,” Contessoto said.

Earlier, Focus figured out why Dogecoin and Shiba Inu went up in price, and whether it is worth investing in them. These tokens appeared as a joke, but users liked them and began to gain momentum.

They also wrote that the founder of Ethereum Vitalik Buterin will develop the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. He joined the special fund along with the head of the Elon Musk family fund, Jared Birchell. Entrepreneurs plan to launch new projects and actively promote the brand.