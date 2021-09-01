An extremely awkward reunion between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt is being discussed online. Video!

“Hi Brad. You are very sexy. “







REX / Shutterstock

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston











The ex-spouses finally met on the big screen after a long break: Friends fans remember the episode in which Brad Pitt played a cameo role at the invitation of his girlfriend Jennifer Aniston at that time. This time, the actors were not in the same room, but they shared the screen together during a virtual reading of the script of the cult comedy “Easy Times at Ridgemont High”.









Whether on purpose or not, Jen and Brad got one of the most awkward scenes in the movie. Pitt’s character retires in the bathroom and indulges in fantasies about the heroine Aniston, and the incomparable Morgan Freeman describes what is happening in his head. Other project participants – Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Jimmy Kimmel – could not contain their emotions during this extremely inconvenient process, but its main stars held out until the very end.

“Hi Brad. You know, I’ve always thought you were very nice. I think you are very sexy. You will come to me?” – says the heroine Jennifer in the dreams of the character Brad, whose name is obviously the same. It made Pitt smile!

Fans of the ex-couple cannot help but rejoice at their long-awaited reunion – at least something should have saved 2020!