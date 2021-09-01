Angelina Jolie confessed to her loneliness

According to the actress, she is very picky about men.

On May 14, the premiere of a new film with Angelina Jolie “Those who wish me death” will take place in the United States, so the actress now often appears in the media, giving interviews and more and more opening the veil over her life. So, during a conversation on E! News ʼDaily Pop, she told Pop co-host Justin Sylvester about how lucky she is with the kids.

Be always up to date with the telegram channel Fast Focus.

“I have six very capable children. Of course you wake up and just feel, ‘I have to make sure they are okay. I have to make sure they are okay mentally, but to be honest, I think things changed a few years ago and now they think, ‘I have to make sure mom is okay,’ “he said, adding, that motherhood was a blessing to her.

According to the actress, the children do not just take care of her, they are her closest people and her team, with which she is very lucky.









“I am always the one who worries, but I do not worry about them. They are great people,” – said Jolie.

The celebrity did not spread about her personal life, she just said that she is very picky about men:

“I probably have a very long list of nos. I’ve been alone for a long time.”

Earlier, the actress admitted that the scandalous divorce from Brad Pitt made her reconsider her creative priorities. If earlier she tried her hand at directing, then when problems began in the family, she switched to shooting in order to be with children more often. All of her six children now live with her at her Los Angeles mansion.

Recently, the star said that she has facts confirming that her ex-husband used violence against her and the children.