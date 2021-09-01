Angelina Jolie didn’t want to take on the role of Lara Croft

American actress Angelina Jolie did not want to take on one of the roles that brought her tremendous success. It is about the main role in the film by Simon West “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”. Collider explains why Jolie hesitated.

The role demanded good physical fitness from the actress. The film is overflowing with stunts, and it was impossible to constantly replace the main star with stuntmen. That is why Jolie did not immediately agree to take on such a difficult job: the actress was waiting for exhausting training.

I really didn’t want to do this at first and even gave my negative answer. Then they said that I could travel the world and train with the British military. I had three months to see what I was capable of. And I urge everyone to do this, – shared Jolie.

The actress recommends that everyone “give yourself a few months and, when you reach the limit, see what you are capable of.” According to Jolie, there are many new things to discover: “crazy, weird things” that you can enjoy and be useful to life.





















The star also noted that over time, the importance and quality of special effects increases, so viewers appreciate it much more when an actor works on his own. According to her, the audience sees the difference between the virtual world and reality.

