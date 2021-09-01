Angelina Jolie in a beekeeper costume fearlessly helps to save bees in Provence: video

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie, 46, continues to push her new initiative as a UN Goodwill Ambassador. Back in May, the Hollywood star became an ambassador for the Women for Bees program, which was launched by Guerlain and UNESCO, and later visited an apiary in Provence, France. The other day, a five-minute video appeared on the network, filmed exclusively for Vogue during this visit.

In the video, Angelina meets with the graduates of the “From Women to Bees” project, puts on a beekeeper’s costume, learns a lot about these insects and their mission on Earth. At some point, Jolie fearlessly takes the pallet with the bees in her hands and examines the bees with interest. The video is also replaced by footage from the interview of the actress, in which she explains why she was engaged in saving bees.

I used to think I knew a thing or two about bees and beekeeping and understood the importance of it all. But in fact, when you really go deeper into the process, you start to learn a lot of new things. For example, about the risk of losing about 30% of honey bees. If we did not have competent beekeepers and their important work, we would lose them,

– said Jolie.

Angelina Jolie





Angelina said that she and Guerlain discussed a lot about what they could do to save the bees, and that is how the From Women to Bees program was born. The first 30-day bee care course started at the end of June. The actress herself is also planning to go through it. All in all, the program with the support of Jolie is designed for five years. At the end of the training, the graduates will receive all the necessary documents that will allow them to become professional beekeepers and support the life of bee colonies.

Angelina Jolie has been cooperating with the UN for many years and, in general, is not indifferent to everything that happens in the world. So, about a week ago, the star first started a page on Instagram to support the people of Afghanistan after the Taliban organization, banned in Russia, came to power.







