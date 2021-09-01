Angelina Jolie starred in a photo shoot with a swarm of bees on her body

Angelina Jolie

45-year-old actress Angelina Jolie took part in a very daring photo shoot, which, probably, only a very brave person can decide on. The star starred for National Geographic magazine with a swarm of bees on her body.

The shooting was timed to coincide with the World Bee Day, which was celebrated yesterday. By her act, Angelina wanted to raise awareness about it, since, according to the UN, there is a threat of extinction of bees all over the world.

In the photo, Jolie poses in a loose white dress, on which bees swarm. Pheromones were used especially for the photo session so that other odors would not irritate insects and they would not react aggressively to them. As the actress admitted, three days before filming, she could not take a shower, as the aromas of soap and shampoo could irritate the bees.

The actress also admitted that her nose and ears were plugged to prevent the bees from flying inside.

There was one bee that flew under my dress all the time. I constantly felt it on my knee or leg and thought that this would be the worst place to bite. She spent all the shooting there,



– admitted the star.

At the same time, the entire film crew was in protective suits. The shooting lasted 18 minutes, and during this time the actress stood motionless.

Angelina Jolie recently became an Ambassador for the UN Women for Bees program, which aims to increase the number of bees while empowering women with jobs. As part of this program, the actress will take a course in beekeeping, and she has already started doing this at home.









I have many wildflowers and my bees are very happy. Now I’m thinking about where to place the hives. I think the roof is fine for this

– she said.

Recall that for 20 years Angelina Jolie has been the UN Goodwill Ambassador. She pays great attention not only to education in poor countries, women’s rights and security in the world, but also to environmental issues.