Angelina Jolie told how the divorce from Brad Pitt influenced her career: April 22, 2021, 19:36

Actress Angelina Jolie told how her divorce from Brad Pitt influenced her career, Tengrinews.kz reports with reference to the Daily Mail.

The 45-year-old star shared that she returned to filming in films and retired from directing. According to Jolie, the reason for her rejection of the directing career was her divorce from Brad Pitt. The actress noted that due to family problems, she could not be absent for a long time, therefore, in fact, she stopped making films.

“I love directing, but there were changes in my family that prevented me from directing for several years. I just needed to do shorter-term work and be at home more, so I returned to acting,” she said.

It is noted that this is due to joint custody of children with Brad Pitt. He did not allow their underage children to be taken abroad for filming without his permission.









Angelina Jolie made her directorial debut in 2011 with In the Land of Blood and Honey, followed by Unbroken in 2014, By the Sea in 2015 and They Killed My Father First in 2017. The actress returned to filming in the film “Maleficent” after a long break.

Recall that the divorce proceedings of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been going on for five years. The couple was divorced in April 2019, and now the issue of custody of six children remains unresolved. Jolie recently announced that she has evidence of domestic violence from her ex-husband and is ready to present it in court.

