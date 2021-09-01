Angelina Jolie was photographed with a swarm of bees

The famous American actress Angelina Jolie made a photo shoot with several dozen bees on her body. This is reported by National Geographic magazine, which organized the shooting for the star.

The extreme filming was timed to coincide with International Bee Day, and its purpose was to draw attention to the problem of reducing the population of these insects. It lasted over 18 minutes. All this time, the actress had to stand without a single movement. To withstand this terrible procedure, her body was treated with special pheromones. The rest of those present were ordered to wear protective suits. Also, the photo session was carried out in absolute silence and sufficient darkness so as not to frighten the bees. Jolie herself admitted that it was a little difficult for her not to move and endure the hum, but in general the sensations were even pleasant. At the same time, not a single insect bit the actress. You can view the footage from the photo shoot here:









Read also The Netherlands conducted the fourth census of bees

As photographer Dan Winters, who shot the star, said, when shooting, he drew inspiration from a similar portrait of his colleague Richard Avedon in 1981. It depicted a Californian beekeeper with a naked torso also covered in insects. The photo testifies to the farmer’s great love for his work.

Today, the number of bees in the world has significantly decreased. The reasons were the abuse of pesticides by people, habitat loss and damage from natural enemies. Because of this, in a few years, the inhabitants of the Earth can expect hunger, since there will be no one to pollinate many food crops. UNESCO is already taking action to save insects. For example, the organization plans to create 2,500 hives in different countries and replenish the bee population by 125 million individuals by 2025. This action will be attended by women from Russia, China, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Peru, Indonesia and a number of other countries, who will undergo preliminary training.