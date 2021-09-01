Wednesday, September 1, 2021
    Cornelius Chandler

    Ariana Grande launches her own cosmetics brand




    01 September 2021, 07:10

    Ariana Grande is preparing a surprise for fans-1200x800

    The singer decided, following other celebrities, to launch her own beauty line

    The popular American star Ariana Grande, in addition to music, decided to take up the beauty industry and open her own brand.

    Rumors that the singer is going to launch her own cosmetics brand have spread so much that fans have seriously tensed in anticipation of beauty products from her idol.

    Recently, billboards appeared in the main square of New York, Times Square, with the meaningful message: “rem is comming”. Why, the brand already has a website and an Instagram page.

    At the moment, there is only one publication, but there are already more than 150 thousand subscribers who are eagerly awaiting a surprise from their favorite.

    It is expected that products such as pencils and gels for eyebrows, eyeshadows, blush, lipsticks, highlighters, eyeliners and eyelash growth serums will be produced under the brand’s logo.

    The only post on the page left by Ariana is a video of a banner ad from New York’s Times Square, which cryptically says “rem coming soon”.




    Ariana Grande is preparing a surprise for fans - photo 1

