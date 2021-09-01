Armenian President wrote a letter of thanks to Kim Kardashian and Cher

Armen Sarkissian noted the contribution of Armenian stars to the process of recognition of the Armenian Genocide in the United States.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian wrote a letter to celebrities of Armenian origin – the star of the family reality show Kim Kardashian and the singer Cher (Sherilyn Sargsyan). He thanked the artists for their contribution to the process of recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the United States of America. About this on April 30 informs “Sputnik-Armenia” news agency.

Sargsyan noted that the Kardashian family has great influence in the world.

– It was wonderful to see how you, with your actions and steps, were able to play a significant role in the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide. Great job, Kim! Thank you for your tireless efforts, sincere dedication, ”he wrote.

In his address to Sher Sargsyan, he stressed that the singer has always been among the prominent figures fighting against the denial of the genocide.

– Your influence played a significant role in the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide. When we join forces and transform our vision into real and measurable action, the results are always tangible. I hope to see you in Armenia again, like many years ago, the President added.

He also expressed gratitude to the producer of the film “The Promise” dedicated to the genocide, Eric Esrailyan.

Kim Kardashian is 40 years old and has tens of millions of followers on social networks. World fame came to her after the release of the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007. in 2021, Kim was officially included in the Forbes list of billionaires.

Cher is a famous American singer and actress of Armenian descent, an influential person in American show business. She was awarded, among others, Oscars, Emmy, Grammy, Golden Globe, Cannes Film Festival palm, CFDA special fashion award. In a career spanning over 50 years, Cher has sold over 100 million copies of her recordings. She is the only performer in the history of music whose songs topped the US charts for 6 decades (1960s to 2010s). In addition to her success in music and cinema, 74-year-old Cher is also known for her active philanthropic and social activities.

What came before

On April 24, US President Joe Biden officially recognized the Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire. Turkey said that the decision of the American leader undermines relations between Washington and Ankara. We are talking about the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Armenians in 1915-1916 during the mass deportation from Anatolia to the Syrian desert. According to the International Association of Genocide Researchers, more than 1.5 million people died then.

According to the documents, the massacres of Armenians were carried out by order of the Ottoman authorities, but the Turkish authorities insist that the total number of Armenians killed does not exceed 300 thousand. And they do not admit that the targeted murder of Armenians was carried out by order of the government.

About 20 countries of the world, including Russia, Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, Brazil and the European Parliament, officially recognized these events as genocide. Pope Francis called the massacre of Armenians the first genocide of the 20th century.

