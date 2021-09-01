Binance commented on the theft of $ 200,000 from a user for the first time

On August 24, one of the clients of the crypto exchange reported that hackers had stolen all the funds from him. Now the company said that they are working on the introduction of additional layers of security

Binance crypto exchange promptly provided the necessary support to a client who lost almost $ 200 thousand as a result of a hacker attack, a company representative told RBC-Crypto. He added that the platform is aware of the incident, regrets what happened and is working on introducing additional layers of security.

On August 24, a Binance user under the nickname Cryptoanton reported that he lost $ 200 thousand in cryptocurrency as a result of a hacker attack. Attackers with the help of a virus hacked the user’s laptop, transferred all his cryptocurrency to the BUSD stablecoin, and then bought 2 NFT tokens from his account on the Binance marketplace for $ 193 thousand and $ 4.7 thousand. Further, the money received for NFT was withdrawn from the site unknown.









The story of the theft of funds began to be covered in social networks on August 24, it was actively discussed in various Telegram channels on cryptocurrency and financial topics.

“We recommend that you always download applications / programs only from trusted official sources and avoid clicking on links or using software sent by unknown suspicious persons. For added security, we advise you to consider using a separate device to log into accounts with sensitive data, “Binance recommended.

