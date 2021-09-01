“Bitcoin for $ 400 thousand and Ethereum for $ 20 thousand” Raoul Pal’s forecast :: RBC.Crypto

The CEO of Real Vision announced the time when the main cryptocurrency and the largest altcoin by capitalization will rise in price by more than 400%

Raul Pal, a former employee of the investment bank Goldman Sachs and CEO of Real Vision, predicted that the price of bitcoin will rise to $ 250-400 thousand next year (an increase of 431-751% from current levels), and the cost of Ethereum will reach $ 20 thousand. (up 471% from current levels).

According to Pal, the cycle of active growth of the main cryptocurrency will last about three months, as a result of which the coin will be able to increase its price fivefold. The rise in the bitcoin rate is also facilitated by the increase in inflation in the United States, the head of Real Vision believes.

The amount of Ethereum is decreasing every day, Pal noted. According to him, part of the altcoin offer is already blocked in the field of decentralized finance (DeFI and the sector of non-fungible tokens (NFT)









“There is about 11% of the total amount of Ethereum left, and it is decreasing every day. Demand is growing exponentially. The only result is an exponential rise in prices, ”explained the CEO of Real Vision.

On the altcoin network on August 5, the London update was released, which completely changed the mechanism for calculating transaction fees. Some of the commissions that miners previously received as a reward are now burned.

Since the activation of the update, more than 157.4 thousand Ethereum worth $ 542.5 million have been burned in the cryptocurrency network, according to the ultrasound.money service. The average burning rate per minute is 4.05 ETH.

Real Vision is a financial TV channel that is available for viewing on various platforms.

– Donald Trump has warned cryptocurrency holders of the threat of disaster

– The analyst predicted a rise in the price of bitcoin to $ 100 thousand this year

– “$ 100 thousand by the end of the year”. When Bitcoin will skyrocket

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.