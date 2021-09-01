Braintrust Backed by Pantera Launches Token on Ethereum Mainnet

Decentralized talent network Braintrust has officially launched its BTRST token on the Ethereum mainnet, launching a new governance structure as it aims to roll out its services to enterprises on a massive scale.

Launched publicly in June 2020, the project has now generated $ 31 million in gross services revenue, up from $ 3.5 million when it opened, Braintrust announced Wednesday. The Braintrust community has tripled since June last year and boasts corporate clients such as Goldman Sachs, American Eagle Outfitters, Atlassian, Porsche, Under Armor and Wayfair. The average cash value of projects listed on Braintrust has grown to $ 57,000, some to $ 300,000. The list of projects has also tripled.

The newly distributed BTRST tokens give more than 50,000 Braintrust members direct ownership of the platform, stimulating community and referral creation. The company announced that BTRST has been issued with a fixed supply of 250 million tokens.









Braintrust aims to capitalize on changing labor market trends in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, when countries began locking in their economies to combat the spread of the disease, businesses adopted teleworking policies for their knowledge workers. According to many labor market analysts, teleworking is likely to be the case. will remain a semi-permanent component in the global economy that is moving forward.

In the meantime, knowledge workers have been able to find new ways as independent workers, performing both traditional jobs and jobs in the gig economy. It is estimated that by 2027 half of the US workforce will be working as freelancers in the gig economy.

On the subject: blockchain technology can change the world, and not only through cryptocurrency.

As the economy becomes more decentralized as a result of decentralized work, blockchain technology may take on new meaning for companies that are still in the process of digitizing. Although many companies have been forced to use digital solutions such as Zoom or Slack, the future of remote work may provide more use cases for permitted environments and other forms of decentralized technology.