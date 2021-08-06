Celebrities who received expensive gifts for the birth of a child – Stars

The husbands of these stars turned out to be incredibly generous. Maria Blavatskaya 6 August 2021 17:31

Beyonce instagram.com/beyonce/

The birth of a child is one of the most important events in the life of any person, the stars are no exception. Very often celebrities are so happy to be added to the family that they do not spare any money for gifts to their beloved wife and new mother. Today we will tell you about the coolest gifts and acquisitions of stars after the birth of a baby.

Mila Kunis

The Hollywood star received jewelry after the birth of her first child, and Kunis prepared this chic gift for herself. The actress gave birth to a daughter, in honor of such an event, the star turned to the eminent jeweler, who commissioned the artist to create a stunningly beautiful ring engraved with “Motherhood”. Moreover, Kunis ordered a whole collection of rings to donate money from the sale of the rest of the jewelry to charity.









Beyonce

The singer has already managed to become a mother of many children, her husband invariably presented the artist with incredibly expensive gifts in honor of the birth of each of the children. So, when Beyoncé and Jay Z became parents for the first time, the husband made Beyoncé happy with a gift in the form of a $ 35,000 ring with a huge gem. Large tanzanite flaunts on the artist’s hand at many events, the rapper justifies the choice of this stone with his wife’s love for blue. The necklace is really amazing.

Kim Kardashian

The main socialite in the United States is a mother of two children, the third child was born with the involvement of a surrogate mother. The father of the kids – Kanye West – adores his wife so much that, in response to the birth of children, he presented his wife with an incredible necklace with a dozen diamonds, but the artist could not enjoy the jewelry for a long time – the necklace was stolen during the Kardashian’s vacation in Paris.