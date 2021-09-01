Coinbase will use Ethereum solutions to lower the price and speed of transactions

For this, the company will work with the developers of Polygon.

Crypto exchange Coinbase integrates a Layer 2 (L2) solution for Ethereum developed by Polygon. According to the company, this step will help the user to reduce the cost and waiting time for the translation.

Polygon’s L2 solution will be the first for Coinbase. In the future, the company plans to expand this list:

“Our goal is to explore similar L2 scaling techniques such as Optimism, Arbitrum, and Starkware,” said Manish Gupta, Executive Vice President of Development at Coinbase.

The company also announced the creation of the Coinbase Protocol team, a team of experienced developers. The team’s engineers will be working to “scale blockchains and integrate the latest technology with Coinbase products.”

Read also: the developers have fixed the bug that led to the Ethereum fork

Polygon is a protocol and platform for scaling Ethereum blockchain networks. The company was established in 2017. Its capitalization is $ 9.3 billion, according to Coinmarketcap. Last month, Polygon bought the Hermez Network platform for $ 250 million. The merger was the largest single blockchain merger ever.









The price of the Polygon cryptocurrency – MATIC – increased by 1.7% in 24 hours

Coinbase recently entered into an agreement with Solarisbank. The exchange will use the Solarisbank KYC platform to operate in Germany.

Read also: Coinbase has not “changed” security settings, but customers still withdraw funds