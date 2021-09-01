https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210609/portman-1735957471.html

Natalie Portman: a deafening start and universal recognition

Hebrew is perfect. Harvard is a success. Hebrew University in Jerusalem … She dreamed of becoming a doctor, and took her first roles as a hobby. Today, theater and film actress, director, producer and screenwriter Natalie Portman celebrates her birthday. Natalie Hershlag … Now this combination of first and last name says little to many. But for the parents who had a girl on June 9, 1981, it meant a lot and caressed the ear, even more so – the long-awaited and the only one. Natalie’s dad is Avner Hershlag, professor at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Hofstra School of Medicine. Mom was a housewife, now she is an agent of a star daughter. At first they lived in Israel, then moved to New York for the work of the head of the family. It was there that the future actress’s creative life began: the theater studio “Usdan Center”, dancing six times a week, studying at a Jewish school, then at Siosset’s school. Since childhood, Natalie was capable and loved both the humanities and the exact sciences. Striking Debut While walking after dancing classes, 10-year-old Natalie walked into a pizzeria. There, a representative of the Revlon company drew attention to her charming appearance, which was preparing to release a series of children’s perfumes. The young man approached her and tactfully said: “Here is my business card. If you want to be a model, call me.” After listening to the story, the mother of the young beauty called, made an appointment, but at the casting, unexpectedly for everyone, Natalie said that being a model was not her, that she wanted to be an actress. Revlon representatives shrugged their shoulders, but shared the necessary contacts. At the age of 11, Natalie Hershlag under the pseudonym Natalie Portman (took her grandmother’s maiden name) made her debut in the film “Leon” (Leon, Luc Besson, 1994), playing Matilda very professionally. There are many facts about preparation for filming on the Internet. One of them is that Natalie did not pass the casting at first – the heroine was more years old than the young actress. When Luc Besson weeded out all the others, Natalie insisted on a second attempt. The director was ruthless: after his phrase – “imagine that the whole family is killed, but you only feel sorry for your little brother” – the girl burst into tears in earnest. Besson immediately approved Natalie for the role. Films In total, Natalie Portman starred in 190 films: they were successful and not very much. The most popular, judging by the views of the audience, such films as “Annihilation” (2018), “Black Swan” (2010), “Star Wars. Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith” (2005), “V for Vendetta” (2005), Leon (1994), Intimacy (2004), Pretty Girls (1996) and Everybody Says I Love You (1996) starring Julia Roberts, Goldie Hawn and Drew Barrymore. But the films “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” in vain, some who consider themselves movie fans, viewers attribute to the merits of Portman. She did not act there at all. Shines in “Pirates of the Caribbean” by Keira Knightley. Are they the same person? In general, Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley really look alike. And the confusion came from Star Wars. The fact is that both Portman and Knightley starred in the cult fantasy saga about the terrible and terrible Darth Vader. As movie historians tell, in the film “Star Wars: Episode I. The Phantom Menace” girls were sometimes confused even by their mothers. George Lucas recruited Knightley to play the role of Queen Padmé’s maid, played by Portman. In the scenario, the maidservant (Sabe) and the queen are very similar, and many because of this it seems that either Portman or Knightley play both roles. And yet it is Natalie who plays Padmé Amidala. For the role – bald! One of the interesting and worthy roles for Natalie Portman, according to many film critics, in the dystopia “V for Vendetta” (2005). To play the heroine of the film Evie, the actress sacrificed her femininity and shaved her head. By the way, this is one of the favorite techniques of world cinema, which directors use to enhance the effect. Such famous actresses as Sigourney Weaver (“Alien 3”, 1992), Demi Moore (“Soldier Jane”, 1997), Cate Blanchett (“Paradise”, 2002), Cameron Diaz (“My Angel- keeper “, 2009). Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015) and others. Alas, not everyone – not only actresses, but also actors – dares to do something like these film stars. For them, apparently, losing their beautiful or long hair is not a problem. Small but dashing Portman’s parameters may surprise some. Her fans are naturally interested in how she is in life. So: Natalie Portman's height is 160 cm, weight is only 47 kg (diet is a tough, low-calorie and vegetarian diet + vitamins and minerals). With nearly two hundred films under her belt, Natalie manages to take care of her family (her husband is the dancer Benjamin Millepieu, the children are the son of Aleph and the daughter of Amalia) and, according to her, so far there have been no scandals. Natalie, plus everything, is an active environmentalist. Does not wear clothes made of genuine leather, feathers and fur. Favorite shoe brands are Stella Mccartney and Target. Most of all awards received for the role of Nina in "Black Swan": "Oscar", "Golden Globe" and BAFTA. Natalie Portman is considered one of the most profitable actresses in Hollywood. By Oleg Obukhov, radio Sputnik









