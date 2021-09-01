Dogecoin clone has risen in price by almost 1000% per day

Many cryptocurrencies are clones of previously created tokens. One of these is Wifedoge. She became a clone of Dogecoin.

What it is?

Note that the Dogecoin cryptocurrency itself is a clone of Luckycoin, which in turn was copied from Litecoin. And now it’s time to copy Dogecoin itself, which made a lot of noise in the spring of 2021 thanks to (or because of) Elon Musk.









A group of unknowns created a digital currency called Wifedoge. From August 30 to August 31, its cost increased by almost 1000% and amounted to $ 0.000000000032. Over the past 24 hours, the price of the cryptocurrency has dropped by a quarter, to $ 0.000000000022.

Interestingly, the official website of Wifedoge indicates that the owner of 5% of all coins is the American billionaire Elon Musk, who significantly contributed to the growth of Dogecoin. The creators of the digital currency noted that soon it will rise in price to the level of DOGE. As a reminder, Dogecoin is now worth $ 0.2822. That is, Wifedoge needs to rise in price by about 13 billion times.

