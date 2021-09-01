Dogecoin clone skyrocketed by almost 1000% in a day

MOSCOW, 1 SEP – PRIME. The sharp rise in the value of the altcoin Wifedoge is accompanied by an increase in trading volumes by 1900 times. This is reported by RBC.

According to CoinGecko data as of Tuesday, August 31st, the value of the Wifedoge token increased by 915%. The growth in the cost of cryptocurrency quotes is accompanied by a sharp increase in trading volumes by 1900 times, up to 1.9 million.

Sharp fluctuations in the value of low-liquid assets can be the result of using the “Pump & Dump” scheme. It is widespread in the blockchain industry due to the lack of appropriate regulation.

The material is taken from open sources. The opinions of the experts mentioned in it may not coincide with the position of the editorial board. “Prime” does not provide investment advice, the material is published for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency is a risky asset, investments in it can lead to losses.