Dogecoin is about to crash to new highs:

During his speech at the Benzinga Crypto Trading Festival, the cryptanalyst stressed that Dogecoin is confidently moving towards new records.

Dogecoin Has Potential To Soar To New Highs

Gianni Di Poce said he won’t be surprised if the joke cryptocurrency soars higher $ 1 for a digital coin. According to him, now the virtual currency is forming something similar to the flag of the “bulls” of the market, so we should expect new price spikes if Dogecoin crosses the trend line. According to CoinDesk, while the value of the cryptocurrency fluctuates at the level 0.28 dollars, its market capitalization is 36.9 billion dollars.









Actual value of Dogecoin / CoinDesk Infographic

Market bulls

These are traders who buy assets in advance, hoping that their price will rise over time, in order to then profitably sell them at a higher price.

The expert also added that the idea that the longer a commodity trades, the stronger its trend will be, is widespread among traders, is evidence that Dogecoin supporters are gearing up for a serious trip. According to the latter analysis market, today the cryptocurrency has the potential to restore the “bullish” trend, against the background of which the value of Dogecoin may soar higher again 0.30%…