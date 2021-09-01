Dogecoin Spawns More Puppies With Doge NFT Divided Into Tokens For Resale | Blockchain24

Dogecoin continues to produce puppies and the litter could be purebred this time around. Bloomberg reports that in another byproduct of the biggest meme of the crypto industry, fractional ownership of the non-fungible token (NFT) of the original Shiba Inu image that launched Dogecoin is up for sale in the form of DOGE tokens.

The ownership is tokenized by the owner of the non-fungible Dogecoin token, PleasrDAO, who paid 1696.9 ETH, which is a meme number in itself, or $ 4 million for an NFT in June, which is a record amount for an NFT meme. However, PleasrDAO, a collective of decentralized finance executives, will retain a majority stake. The starting price for DOGE will be below $ 1 for targeted retail investors.

The auction will kick off on the DeFi platform of the relatively little-known Miso protocol for the Binance Smart Chain, which will distribute tokens to participants. The tokens will be available for resale – in many cryptocurrencies, not just Dogecoin – on the Sushi Swap (SUSHI) decentralized exchange.

“Doge is undoubtedly the king of all memes, and PleasrDAO couldn’t have been more excited to invite anyone in the world to own a piece of something so important to cultural history. The Internet is a bright future for communities built around shared ownership, and we believe that a fractionated Doge or Mona Lisa on the Internet, for example, will be a shining example of this strange new world we live in, “said Jamis Johnson, Chief buddy “PleasrDAO.







The Doge meme itself could have gone into the shadows, if not for the cryptocurrency created at the peak of the meme’s popularity. Created in 2013 as a way to ridicule Bitcoin, Dogecoin remained a relatively minor token with a market value of close to zero until it went wild in May this year, briefly becoming the fourth largest cryptocurrency by market cap and spawning the genre of tokens now known as “ memcoins “.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has since slipped to seventh place, but continues to spawn wannabe tokens that hope to emulate the rapid growth that has seen the number one memcoin. Some major examples of these include the Shiba Inu token (SHIB), which gets its name from the dog breed that Dogecoin was founded on, and Baby Doge (BABYDOGE). Elon Musk, whose backing helped fuel the initial price hike for DOGE, has also provided support for SHIB and Baby Doge on several occasions.

After hitting a two-month high of $ 0.3489 in mid-August, the Dogecoin price has been steadily declining and is trading at $ 0.2748 at time of publication.