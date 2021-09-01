Emma Stone and Sophie Turner starred in advertising for Louis Vuitton

For the filming of the campaign, Nicolas independently became a photographer and shot Emma Stone, Sophie Turner, Angelica Ross, Jaden Smith, Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka and many others.

Creating his spring-summer collection, Ghesquière relied on oversized clothing. Some of the clothes, including pantsuits and trench coats – celebrities tried on several sizes larger than their parameters.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner posed in a light mustard bomber jacket with lime accents and a striped long silk dress. In her hands, the actress was holding a black Louis Vuitton bag with an embossed monogram. Sophie’s frame is framed by a blue border.



Sofia Turner posing in a Louis Vuitton outfit / Photo from instagram









Actress Emma Stone appeared before the lens in an elegant way. The celebrity wore a classic black wool coat, and diluted the dark look with a beige bag with a chain handle. Stone’s frame is framed by a green border.



Emma Stone poses in a Louis Vuitton outfit / Photo from instagram

Other celebrities have appeared in equally attractive shots, posing in stylish outfits and advertising interesting models of bags.