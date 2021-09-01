Ethereum price exceeded $ 3.5 thousand for the first time since mid-May :: RBC.Crypto

The value of the largest altcoin by capitalization continues to grow rapidly. Over the past day alone, cryptocurrency has risen in price by 9%

On Wednesday, September 1, the Ethereum rate on the Binance crypto exchange updated a 3.5 month maximum at $ 3.5 thousand.Over the past day, the cryptocurrency has risen in price by 9%, and its market capitalization has reached $ 412 billion, according to CoinGecko. The share of altcoin in the industry at the moment is 18.8%, bitcoin – 40.6%.









The last wave of growth for Ethereum started on July 20 from $ 1.7 thousand.Since then, the value of the cryptocurrency has increased by 106%. Altcoin is moving towards the historic high of $ 4.3 thousand, which was set on May 12.

On August 5, the London update was released on the Ethereum network, which completely changed the mechanism for calculating transaction fees. Some of the commissions that miners previously received as a reward are now burned.

Since the activation of the update, more than 155 thousand Ethereum worth $ 542.5 million have been burned in the cryptocurrency network, according to the ultrasound.money service. The average burning rate per minute is 4.04 ETH.

