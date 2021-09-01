Ethereum surpasses $ 3,500 after Arbitrum One network launches

Cryptocurrency Ethereum on Tuesday this week for the first time since May 2021 exceeded the $ 3,500 mark. The rise in Ethereum is due to the fact that Arbitrum One, the second-tier Ethereum network platform that will allow users to make transactions with lower fees, has become open to all market participants.

At the moment, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world is trading at $ 3,552, having increased in price over the past 24 hours by 4.69%.

Bitcoin, meanwhile, is now trading at $ 47,611, up 1.32% in the past 24 hours after dropping roughly 2% on Tuesday night.









After Ethereum broke the $ 3400 barrier, there are no obstacles to reaching a new record level, the cryptanalyst company IntoTheBlock said on its Telegram channel. Ethereum peaked at $ 4372 in May.

Ethereum’s long-term outlook is also optimistic, according to Katie Stockton, founder and managing partner of Fairlead Strategies. She also predicts the growth of bitcoin in the near future to $ 69- $ 70 thousand.

Digital asset research company Delphi Digital wrote in its newsletter that the net holdings of bitcoin holders have increased significantly, which is a favorable signal for its price growth in the medium term.