First trailer for Princess Diana biopic starring Kristen Stewart released

In order to reliably play the Queen of Hearts, the actress copied her accent.







Legion-Media

Kristen Stewart in Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana











In June last year, it became known that the 31-year-old star of the Twilight Saga will be reincarnated as Princess Diana in the biopic “Spencer”. Prior to Kristen, the role was played by more than ten different actresses, including Naomi Watts (Diana: A Love Story, 2013), Genevieve O’Reilly (Diana: The Last Days of a Princess, 2007) and Emma Corrin (TV series The Crown, 4- th season, 2020).









The first teaser trailer for the upcoming film lasts less than a minute, and the main character speaks only a few words. However, those who read the English version of the video could appreciate the work that Kristen Stewart did to copy Diana Spencer’s specific accent and manner of speaking.

At the moment, it is known that the plot of “Spencer” will cover three days during the 1991 Christmas holidays, which the princess spent at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. It is assumed that the focus will be on the dramatic development of the relationship between Diana and Charles after the infidelity of the prince became known. The role of the royal spouse went to British actor Jack Farthing.

And although the film will only be released in November, a scandal is already brewing around it due to the inconsistency with historical realities. Royal experts say that in 1991 (when the events of the film unfold), Diana could hardly have been in Sandringham. However, in such situations, the filmmakers can always fend off the fact that they are shooting a fictional picture, and not a documentary one. As a result, some historical facts can be distorted for the sake of cinematic expressiveness.