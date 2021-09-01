Former Goldman CEO: Ethereum will cost $ 20,000 by March 2022 | Blockchain24

Ethereum has been on an impressive growth path lately. The digital asset recently broke a three-month high after breaking through $ 3,400 in the early hours of Tuesday. The use of the Ethereum network has skyrocketed in recent weeks, resulting in commission rates up 200%. As more users migrate to the leading smart contract platform, asset price forecasts are rising accordingly.

Raoul Pal is a former head of hedge fund Goldman who is optimistic about cryptocurrencies. The former hedge fund executive then co-founded Real Vision, a platform that provides information and analysis to investors. Pal was on the podcast to talk about his cryptocurrency investing strategies for two of the biggest projects on the market, Bitcoin and Ethereum, and had some interesting predictions for both cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum – up to $ 20,000, Bitcoin – up to $ 250,000

Real Vision CEO Raul Pal gave some very optimistic predictions for the two leading digital currencies in an interview. Pal said he believes Ethereum will be at $ 20,000 by the end of March 2022, while Bitcoin’s price will be between $ 250,000 and $ 400,000 over the same time period. As for Ethereum, Pal said the growing popularity of decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT) is affecting his outlook. Disclosure that both DeFi and NFT have already received double the recognition of Bitcoin.

According to Pal, the adoption of Ethereum has far surpassed the rest of the crypto space. Adding that the recent London hard fork and EIP-1559 are working to reduce the supply of ETH, and the ETH 2.0 rate further contributes to a bullish setup for the price spike.









“There are tons that went into simple hold, tons that are locked in DeFi, tons that are locked in NFT, and today you have 11% of all Ethereal available and that percentage is going down. every day and demand is growing exponentially. The only result is exponential price increases. There is no other way out. ” – Raul Pal, co-founder and CEO of Real Vision

Put your money where your mouth is

Raoul Pal is not one of those who give predictions that others should follow without being interested in it himself. In fact, last year the CEO announced that he had transferred his entire investment portfolio to cryptocurrencies. This is what the optimistic Pal looks like when it comes to cryptocurrencies. The CEO completely abandoned his gold holdings, which at the time comprised 25% of his investment portfolio, and the funds were transferred to cryptocurrency. Even at this point, Pal’s portfolio consisted of 75% of the cryptocurrency before he closed his positions in gold.

Now his holdings consist of cryptocurrencies of varying degrees of concentration. The CEO revealed that 55% of his assets are Bitcoin, which accounts for the bulk of his investments. Ethereum (ETH) is the second largest position at 25%. The remaining 20% ​​consists of a basket of tokens of equal weight. These range from decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol tokens to tier 1 blockchains and interoperability solutions.

Pal also added that he had “some specific bets in social tokens, the metaverse and other long-term macro inserts.” The co-founder of Real Vision called Ethereum “the greatest deal” in terms of macroeconomics. And he expects the cryptocurrency to rise in the fourth quarter of 2021. “Don’t forget that they usually grow 5-10 times in the last three months of the year, and we haven’t even hit a record high,” Pal said.