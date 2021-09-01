Gaga, Aniston and other stars who made chin plastics











We are talking about celebrities whose perfect face contours are the result of the work of professionals.Once upon a time, this operation began the transformation of Norma Jean Baker into the legendary Marilyn Monroe. Today, surgical correction of the chin, or mentoplasty, is rapidly gaining popularity, and modern minimally invasive techniques and short-term recovery have only increased the demand for the procedure. An ideal chin is an integral criterion of the “golden” beauty standards, therefore, in pursuit of perfect proportions, many celebrities decided on mentoplasty. Plastic surgeon Dmitry Skvortsov told Wday.ru more about this.

Jennifer Aniston

According to rumors, the star of the TV series “Friends” has been ridiculed more than once because of his appearance by viewers. The ex-wife of Brad Pitt has a rather heavy and elongated chin, but a peculiar face shape has always been her highlight: fans love Jennifer for her naturalness. Nevertheless, jewelry surgical correction could have taken place: most likely, the actress had the jawline straightened and her face rounded by installing a small implant. However, there are no large-scale changes in the shape of the jaw, so it is impossible to unequivocally assert the presence of mentoplasty.

Adele

Extreme weight loss has changed the face of the British singer beyond recognition. Severe weight loss was reflected not only in the figure: sharper and more angular features appeared, the roundness of the cheeks disappeared. After losing weight, the face often looks haggard, tired and needs additional correction. Shedding extra pounds could reveal Adele’s natural jawline, but it cannot be ruled out that the improved contours are a possible result of injection procedures. Contour correction with fillers is able to level the contour and visually change the angle of inclination of the jaw relative to the earlobe.

Blake Lively

Home “Gossip Girl” Hollywood – one of the best examples of successful plastic on a moderate scale. The California actress does not comment on rumors about mentoplasty, but experts agree that the once sharp chin has acquired a neat and feminine shape, and the face as a whole has become more sophisticated and aristocratic, not without the help of surgeons.

Lady Gaga

More recently, the shocking American singer has actively advocated natural beauty and encouraged women to love themselves, regardless of whether their appearance matches fashionable beauty standards. To everyone’s surprise, the performer of the Oscar-winning hit still deviated from her own principles, presenting herself with updated contours of the lower third of her face. And although Stephanie Germanotta (Lady Gaga’s real name) denies the involvement of surgeons in her transformation, photographs from different years suggest the opposite: the singer’s lower jaw looks narrower and more accurate, and her chin looks less massive.

Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga’s partner in A Star is Born has been called one of Hollywood’s most attractive actors. Attentive viewers will remember that at the dawn of his career, Bradley Cooper’s face had a V-shape, and his chin looked noticeably sharper. Age-related metamorphosis or masterful correction of the jaw line and chin so transformed the face of the actor – the question remains open.

Beyonce

The American diva is the owner of an oval close to ideal. The footage of past years gives reason to suspect the 39-year-old singer of modeling the chin with filler injections: at the beginning of her career, the contours of the chin zone were noticeably more massive. Beyoncé denies such rumors, convincing fans and haters of the limitless possibilities of makeup. By the way, it will not be difficult to hide the traces of such interference: hyaluronic fillers tend to dissolve if the result of the procedure is not maintained on average every six months.

Rumer Willis

The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore inherited the strong-willed chin of her father and the “preplastic” facial features of her mother, who knows firsthand about augmentation (augmentation) mentoplasty. Due to the overly voluminous jaw, the lower third looked heavy and massive, and the girl decided to reduce the chin zone. This type of mentoplasty is considered painful and traumatic, as it involves a serious osteotomy involving bone and cartilaginous structures, as well as long-term rehabilitation. Now Rumer’s face, even after minimal changes, looks more graceful and harmonious.