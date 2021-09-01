Gwyneth Paltrow told what she had to give up after suffering coronavirus

The actress shared her life hacks that helped her recover.







Legion media

Gwyneth Paltrow











In a new post on her Goop website, 48-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that she fell ill with COVID-19 early in the pandemic. In January, the actress did several tests that showed a high level of infection in the body. She turned to the best specialist in functional medicine, Will Cole. “He looked at my tests and said that the road to recovery will be very long,” – says Paltrow.









According to the star, after the illness for several weeks she felt “weakness and clouded consciousness.” Then the celebrity decided to pull herself together and change her habits and diet. She completely switched to a keto diet, gave up sugar and alcohol. “I started to cook a lot. The other day I made scallops with crispy capers and sage, asparagus with vinaigrette and artichokes with stuffed herbs and garlic. I even found great kimchi and kombucha without sugar! ”Said Paltrow and noted that she also chose an alternative to alcohol – herbal low-calorie cocktails.

In addition, the actress included in her daily diet dietary supplements to maintain intestinal microflora and vitamin D3, selenium, zinc and B vitamins.

“Everything I do is a pleasant gift for my body. I finally got the energy and started exercising in the morning. I go to the infrared sauna as often as I can. And all this is for my healing. An added benefit was the quality of my skin. I even want to look after her even more, ”the actress summed up her story and urged people to give up makeup in 2021.