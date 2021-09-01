Hoskinson: Cardano Project (ADA) Ready To Partner With Solana (SOL) | Blockchain24

Solana’s great success drew attention to her. The growth from the beginning of the year to the present has amounted to a whopping + 6,100%, with a significant part of them falling in the last two weeks.

The Solana team states that the technology used in PoH allows a network of 200 nodes to maintain a throughput of 50,000 transactions per second using GPUs. They also argue that high scalability and fast transaction times have generated a lot of interest from institutional structures.

“With Proof of History, you can create a historical record that proves that an event happened at a particular point in time.”

With a promising outlook, attention shifts to what lies ahead for Solana. Input Output Global (IOG) CEO Charles Hoskinson has expressed a willingness to work together, but it depends on finding common ground.

Hoskinson wants to know more about Solano

In his latest AMA, Hoskinson raised the issue of collaboration, saying, “It’s not my business.” It is understood that it is the community’s decision to do so if they so choose.

Going further, he talked about the attention that has been given to Solana recently and admitted that he knows little about the project. However, he is “genuinely curious” to find out more.









“I can see that Solana is in high demand, it is causing a lot of buzz and talk, and it certainly does well in the markets. Whenever this happens, I always take a step back and say, “Oh, okay, who are these guys?” And I’m sincerely curious. “

Hoskinson said he commissioned a business intelligence report to satisfy his curiosity. He also reached out to Solana and was provided with various sources to find out more about the project.

“They were very helpful. They sent me a private message on Twitter, a few links and places to look, and I will read them, and I will probably have a much stronger opinion and a lot more, which I will say a little later. “

What conditions are needed for cooperation with Cardano?

Talking about the partnership, Hoskinson said that if this happens, it will happen either for economic, engineering or scientific purposes.

“If there was such a thing, it would have to be divided into one of the spheres of economic cooperation. Or the field of engineering cooperation. Or the area of ​​scientific cooperation. “

In other words, the reason for the collaboration should not be driven by Solana’s current popularity and strong price movement.

Instead, he encourages collaboration if they find common interests in solving the same problem. However, at the moment, there is no connection between the two projects.