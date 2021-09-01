“I felt broken”: Angelina Jolie told how she experienced difficult life moments

Angelina Jolie

45-year-old Angelina Jolie does not often communicate with the press and shares her personal experiences in interviews. But yesterday, the actress made a slight exception to her interview with Entertainment Tonight. The reason for communication was a new film with her participation – Taylor Sheridan’s thriller “Those Who Wish Me Death”, which will premiere on May 14 on HBO Max.

Angelina Jolie

Recall that in the new film, Jolie plays the lifeguard and parachutist Hannah, who is struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder after experiencing a tragedy at work. She blames herself for what happened, but eventually gains strength and overcomes life’s obstacles. Such a story turned out to be very close to Angelina, as she experienced similar emotions and felt broken, like her heroine.

We all have times in our lives when we feel overwhelmed, and I have. There were moments that made me feel … you know, it’s hard to talk about it in too much detail, but just depressed or broken. This has happened many times in my life, for example, when my mother passed away from cancer in 2007 … You feel like you just want to hide under the covers, or you don’t know what is left in you. But you have the ability to handle it, and I encourage anyone to do it. You are not a film actor, but never mind. Go somewhere, look inside yourself. Try something you have never done and try to rediscover this power within yourself,

– said Jolie.

Earlier, the actress admitted that the role interested her in the human history close to her.

I am attracted to people who have gone through something difficult that broke them, but then they find their way forward and overcome it. As an actress, I really enjoy playing such people. My heroine healed me because you just shatter and then you get up again

– noted Angelina.

Still from the film “Those Who Wish Me Death”

In a new interview, the actress also admitted that today she is finding a way to maintain her inner strength, while benefiting others.

This is what I am trying to tell my children. You can live however you want, but at the end of the day ask yourself, "What is your contribution? What is your contribution to the benefit of others?"









– said Jolie.

The actress also talked about working with her young partner on set, 14-year-old Finn Little, who plays the role of a boy hiding from criminals. The actress admitted that it was a little difficult for her to downplay her maternal instincts (according to the plot, her heroine has no children).

I’m not even sure if she loves children. It was a constant admonition from the director, they say, stop being like that, you are too kind to him, you are too sensitive,

– shared Jolie.

Recall that the shooting of the film took place back in 2019, three years after Angelina filed for divorce from Brad Pitt. They have six children in common: 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, who are adopted children, as well as 14-year-old Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivien, 12, who are the biological children of the couple.

The divorce proceedings between Jolie and Pitt have not yet been settled, as the former spouses cannot reach unity on the issue of child custody. The actress also hinted recently that the divorce traumatized her.