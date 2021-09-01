Jennifer Aniston at a meeting in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Aniston

Last weekend, the paparazzi filmed 50-year-old Jennifer Aniston in Beverly Hills – the actress went on business, and at the same time managed to do some shopping (as evidenced by a box with some kind of beauty product in her hand). Jen dressed very comfortably and comfortably: in a pink top, blue leggings, sneakers from Nike and sunglasses. Having quickly settled everything, Aniston got behind the wheel of her sports convertible and drove off in an unknown direction.

However, fans of the actress are now discussing not so much her excellent taste in choosing cars and beautiful appearance, as the latest publication of her ex-husband Justin Theroux on his Instagram. The fact is that the other day the actor’s beloved dog Dolly died. He saw off his pet Teru on the last journey, as Internet users believe, together with Aniston – female hands are visible in the pictures.

Dolly was the couple’s common pet, but after the divorce, she stayed with the actor.

It’s great that at such a tragic moment you reunited for Dolly,

– write in the comments to Justin.

Recall that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have been married for two and a half years. In a joint breakup statement released, they revealed that they remained friends. Among the main reasons for the breakup of the couple, the actor’s infidelity is called. Now Aniston, according to insiders, is ready for a new relationship, but due to a busy work schedule, she cannot devote proper time to her personal life.

She wants to go on dates, but so far she just hasn't had time to focus on it. – says the source.








