Wednesday, September 1, 2021
More
    HomeNews
    Cornelius Chandler

    Latest Posts

    Jennifer Aniston at a meeting in Beverly Hills




    Star style


    44229



    Jennifer Aniston at a meeting in Beverly Hills

    Jennifer Aniston

    Last weekend, the paparazzi filmed 50-year-old Jennifer Aniston in Beverly Hills – the actress went on business, and at the same time managed to do some shopping (as evidenced by a box with some kind of beauty product in her hand). Jen dressed very comfortably and comfortably: in a pink top, blue leggings, sneakers from Nike and sunglasses. Having quickly settled everything, Aniston got behind the wheel of her sports convertible and drove off in an unknown direction.

    Jennifer Aniston

    However, fans of the actress are now discussing not so much her excellent taste in choosing cars and beautiful appearance, as the latest publication of her ex-husband Justin Theroux on his Instagram. The fact is that the other day the actor’s beloved dog Dolly died. He saw off his pet Teru on the last journey, as Internet users believe, together with Aniston – female hands are visible in the pictures.

    Photo from Instagram by Justin TherouxPhoto from Instagram by Justin Theroux

    Dolly was the couple’s common pet, but after the divorce, she stayed with the actor.

    It’s great that at such a tragic moment you reunited for Dolly,

    – write in the comments to Justin.

    Recall that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have been married for two and a half years. In a joint breakup statement released, they revealed that they remained friends. Among the main reasons for the breakup of the couple, the actor’s infidelity is called. Now Aniston, according to insiders, is ready for a new relationship, but due to a busy work schedule, she cannot devote proper time to her personal life.

    She wants to go on dates, but so far she just hasn’t had time to focus on it.– says the source.




    Jennifer Aniston

    Pankina0809 Mariana Pankina

    Photo
    Coleman-Rayner / Coleman Rayner / East News



    Cornelius Chandler

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us