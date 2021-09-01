Jennifer Aniston commented on the situation with the coronavirus

Jennifer Aniston

The coronavirus epidemic is the number one topic in the world today. A dangerous virus is actively discussed every day by politicians, epidemiologists, celebrities and numerous Internet users. A few hours ago, 51-year-old Jennifer Aniston also raised the topic of coronavirus on her Instagram.

The star published a collage of pictures in her story, which depicts the paramedics tired after the next work shift. In the caption, the star of the series Friends thanked the doctors and hospital staff who help the sick in this difficult period:

I send love and gratitude to these amazing women who work around the clock. You are our heroes!

In another post, Jennifer Aniston also called on all people to reduce social contacts during the epidemic and, if possible, self-isolate in order to slow the spread of the dangerous coronavirus.

Now is a crazy time. But remember, the best we can do right now is to stay updated, stay calm and isolate ourselves from society to slow the spread of the virus. It is very important to take this seriously and think not only about yourself, but also about other people. If you are young and healthy, remember that self-isolation is not only for your own good, but also for the safety of those at risk. We need to stick together!

– Aniston turned to her subscribers, also mentioning help to charitable organizations, which is now more important than ever.

Jennifer Aniston herself is now also in self-isolation. It was recently announced that filming for the second season of The Morning Show, starring Jennifer, will be suspended for two weeks due to the coronavirus epidemic. Since Monday, in Beverly Hills, where Jennifer lives, by order of the governor, restaurants, gyms, cinemas and other public places have been quarantined.