“Jennifer Aniston must be killed”: how Harvey Weinstein reacted to the “accusations” of the actress of harassment

Harvey Weinstein / Jennifer Aniston

The Harvey Weinstein case is still pending in court. Lawyers for the 67-year-old ex-film producer are trying to get the sentence reduced, and details of the high-profile trial continue to leak to the press. Now the media are discussing the details of the correspondence between the defendant and his assistants – it is at the disposal of the court and shows Weinstein’s reaction to the stream of accusations of harassment and violence.

One of these letters says that Weinstein learned about the intention of the National Enquirer tabloid to publish a note about his harassment of Jennifer Aniston at one of the premieres.

Jen Aniston needs to be killed – commented the former film mogul in a letter accusing him of molesting the actress.



Harvey Weinstein

The letters allegedly contained the words of Aniston’s friends, who claimed that Harvey had thrown up his arms and stalked Jennifer.

Harvey was in love with Aniston and kept telling me how hot she was – quotes The Enquirer from a source from her environment.



Jennifer Aniston and Harvey Weinstein

The accusations were never made public: Aniston’s representatives called them false.

Jennifer was never alone with Harvey. We have no comments, – the representatives of the actress reacted.



Jeff Bezos and Harvey Weinstein









In several letters, Harvey asked influential friends, including Jeff Bezos and Michael Bloomberg, to stand up for him and help him survive the crisis: restore his crumbling career and reputation. In one of the letters, Harvey’s brother and his former business partner Bob Weinstein called him “an inhuman pathological liar.”

Real hell is where you belong. I guess being you is its own hell. It would be nice for you to feel it yourself, but there is no chance. You deserve life imprisonment for savagery, immorality, inhumanity and committed deeds, – Reacted to the scandal with Harvey, his younger brother Bob in a letter.



Bob and Harvey Weinstein