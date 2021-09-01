Wednesday, September 1, 2021
    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunion – what is known about it – News from the world showbiz




    It was only at the beginning of the year that everyone discussed the couple’s divorce, and now there are rumors about the reunion of Kim and Kanye.

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may get back together

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may get back together / Photo: Getty Images, instagram.com/kimkardashian

    Kim Kardashian may withdraw her divorce petition. According to insiders, the couple is ready to forget old grievances and give their relationship another chance.

    As TMZ writesKim and Kanye are ready to try to keep their family together for the sake of their children.… Now they focus on raising children.

    Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Photo: REUTERS / Allison Joyce

    Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Photo: REUTERS / Allison Joyce




    Another reason for rumors about the couple’s reunion was the appearance of Kim in a wedding dress at the presentation of Kanye’s new album. Although then the sources denied the information that the ex-spouses are together again.

    By the way, friends Kanye has already told friends about reuniting with Kimbut they don’t believe him.

    Kanye told his musician friends that he and Kim are back together, but no one believes him. Everyone knows that Kanye just wants to get as much attention as possible for the launch of his album to get around Drake, who is also releasing a new album, ”an insider told Page Six.

    We will remind, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married in 2014. Before that, they met for two years. Kim and Kanye have four children: daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm.

    Which of the stars keeps gifts from the former – see the plot:

