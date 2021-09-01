Kim Kardashian came to Kanye West’s concert in a wedding dress – video – Glamor – tsn.ua

Spouses know how to tickle the nerves of their fans.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, rumors about whose divorce from Kanye West walk since the beginning of the year, knows how to surprise.

So, in Chicago, Kanye West gave a concert in support of his album Donda, where Kim suddenly appeared during the performance of the final composition No Child Left Behind.

Moreover, in front of the lenses of the paparazzi, Kardashian appeared in a wedding dress with a veil from the new Balenciaga collection. Interestingly, before the appearance of his wife, West “burned” himself right on the stage. In this act, the rapper’s fans saw the symbol. Fans are sure that this is how Kanye wants to cleanse himself and start all over again with the Kardashians.

Note that after the performance, smiling Kanye and happy Kim were caught hugging backstage. It looks like the couple is ready to give their relationship a second chance.

Recall that for the first time information about the problems in the married life of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West began to appear in the media in early 2020, when West was running for the presidency of the United States. During his first meeting with voters, the rapper told how he asked Kim to have an abortion when she was pregnant with her first child. They say that finally Kardashian made the decision to divorce after West urinated on the figurine Grammy.

In February of this year, information appeared in the media that Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce with Kanye West.

In April it became known that Kanye West joint custody is offered over them with Kardashian’s four children. He has also already submitted his answer to the request for divorce.









In June, the tear-stained Kim Kardashian in public for the first time commented on the divorce with Kanye West. The star also explained which woman should be next to West.

