Kim Kardashian decided to give out half a million dollars to subscribers

The difficult year 2020 has inspired the star for charity.

Kim Kardashian announced that she will donate $ 500 to a thousand lucky ones. The star decided to distribute half a million dollars to subscribers on Twitter.

“This is the most beautiful time of the year,” wrote the 40-year-old Kardashian. – I know that 2020 was a really difficult year, and people continue to struggle, many are worried about how to pay their bills, buy food for the festive table or make a gift under the Christmas tree for children. I want to spread love by sending $ 500 to 1000 people.









The reality star asked fans to retweet their $ Cashtag (wallet in the Cash App mobile payment service) and hashtag #KKWHoliday. Thousands of subscribers responded to the star, talked about the difficulties in the year of the pandemic and admitted how grateful they were for the opportunity to participate in the drawing.

The pandemic has affected the lives of the Kardashian family. Celebrating Kim and Kourtney’s anniversaries caused a scandal. The sisters followed all safety measures, but fans still considered it a feast during the plague. As a result, the family canceled a Christmas party for the first time in 42 years.

