Kim Kardashian Fails Law School Exam

The TV star wondered whether she should become a lawyer.

American TV star Kim Kardashian in the new episode of the show “The Kardashian Family” admitted that she failed the exam in law school. The celebrity scored 474 points with the required 560. 40-year-old Kim told her sisters about this: 36-year-old Khloe Kardashian and 42-year-old Kourtney Kardashian. It is reported by EOnline …

“If you’re in law school like me, this is a four-year program, not a regular three-year program,” Kim said. – And after the first year, you have to pass the baby bar (as in the US they call the exam for first-year lawyers. – Auth.). In fact, I heard that it will be more difficult than the actual bar (a two-day exam for senior lawyers. – Author).

Kim studied with teachers for 10 hours daily, but she failed to pass the test. The socialite was upset.

“I’m a failure,” Kim told her sisters. – For six weeks in a row I sat for 10-12 hours a day at a textbook, and it was so important for me to do it. Failure on the exam depresses you and just makes you want to give up.









Courtney supported Kim. She said that the father would be delighted with what an ambitious daughter he has anyway.

“I feel like Dad will be really proud of you no matter what,” Courtney said.

Chloe noted that it was difficult for Kim to prepare, because she is a young mother. Kim has four children with rapper Kanye West.

“That’s what pisses me off,” Kim said. – That I spent all this time away from my children. I have no time, and the next test will take place in November. And I’m also filming the finale of our show, which will be emotional, ”said Kim.

Kim noted that she prepares a bright birthday party every year. However, preparation for retaking will take time, and the star cannot cancel the holiday.

The TV star first announced preparations for the law student exam in April 2019. The TV presenter assured that in her studies she was not given indulgences because of money or fame. According to Kim, teachers don’t care who she is.

– I spend the weekend away from children, reading and studying. I work all day, put the kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times when I feel depressed, and when I feel that nothing is working out for me, but I get inspiration when I communicate with people close to me, with people who support me. It’s never too late to pursue your dreams, says Kim.

