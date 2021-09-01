Kylie Jenner: biography, appearance, criticism

Photo: UGC

Kylie Jenner is a model, businesswoman, socialite. People all over the world follow her life. She has 138 million followers on Instagram. The search term Kylie Jenner is super popular according to Google. Kylie’s life is under the gun of cameras. Not a single step is kept secret from the audience. She is criticized, adored and hated. Why is Kylie Jenner so popular?

Biography of Kylie Jenner

Kylie was born on August 10, 1997. Her mother is Irish Chris Kardashian. Father – William Bruce Jenner. He is known not only for his victory at the 1976 Olympics, but also for the fact that he changed his gender. In 2015, Kylie’s father admitted that he considers himself a woman all his life. He said that he had experience with hormone therapy. Jenner stopped transforming when he met his future wife Kris. However, at 65, he decided that he could no longer hide nature. And in 2017, Bruce finally transformed into Caitlyn Jenner. Kylie supported her father in his aspirations.

Kylie is not the only child in the family. She has a sister, Kendall. But these are not all relatives of a celebrity, since for Kris Kardashian, Bruce became the second husband.

In her first marriage, the woman had three daughters – Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, as well as one son, Robert. Kylie also has half-brothers and sisters on her father’s side, since before Chris Bruce was married twice.

When Kylie Jenner turned 10, the huge Kardashian family launched a reality show. Its meaning lies in the online broadcast of their lives. The Kardashian Family show has become incredibly popular. Millions of viewers around the world are happy to follow the fate of the heroes. Ups and downs, scandals and intrigues, quarrels and reconciliation – all this captivates fans and makes them empathize with family members. More than 15 seasons have already been released.

Life under the gun of cameras cannot but affect a person. Kylie admits that living like this is difficult, but it was the reality show format that taught her to admit mistakes and get better. In 2012, Jenner was transferred to homeschooling. It’s all about the insane popularity, which began to prevent the girl from attending school.

The young socialite maintains good relations with all relatives. But the closest person is her own sister Kendall. Together with her sister, Kylie released a clothing line, developed a series of bags, shoes and wrote a book. They are great support for each other.

Kylie’s personal life attracts the attention of fans no less than her career. The first serious relationship that was widely discussed by the public was with rapper Taiga. A lot of expensive gifts, fabulous holidays and rest did not save the relationship.

In 2017, the star began dating rapper Travis Scott. Many said that Kylie Jenner was pregnant, but it was hard to believe in this, because the girl was always in the field of view of the fans. However, on February 1, 2018, Kylie and Travis had a daughter. It turned out that Jenner skillfully concealed her position and did not advertise it in any way. The baby was named Stormy. Today, you can see many touching pictures of mom and baby on Kylie’s Instagram profile.

Kylie Jenner is constantly being criticized. She is accused of being overly addicted to plastic surgery and the fact that a woman spends too much money on parties. They criticize her business and the products she produces.

In the spring of this year, a flurry of criticism of the star’s appearance rose on the network. She is accused of lying. Kylie reveals that all the changes in her appearance are due to natural methods, cosmetics and fillers. But few people believe that it is possible to change the chest, waist, shape of the face, nose and lips without plastic surgery. Nevertheless, no matter how much criticism rains against her, Kylie remains incredibly popular, and her army of fans is growing daily.

Kylie Jenner’s career and interesting facts

Kylie is the world’s youngest billionaire. How did she achieve this? Back in 2013, the girl received $ 100,000 for an Instagram ad for nail polish. Today, advertising on her profile is estimated at $ 1 million per post. The girl also successfully works as a model, acting for well-known publications and brands.

Kylie Jenner founded the cosmetics brand. Initially, this brand produced lipsticks and lip contours. The first 15 thousand sets of lipsticks and contours were sold out within just one minute. The line brought Jenner $ 19 million in just one day.

Today, the brand isn’t just about lipsticks and contours. Each new product is actively advertised by Kylie herself. Fans instantly buy products when they first appear in stores. Surprisingly, the quality of the cosmetics is not exemplary. Cheap ingredients, production on-line do not interfere with generating huge income. To date, the cost of Kylie Jenner’s cosmetic empire is estimated at $ 1 billion.

Jenner has her own TV show. It’s called Kylie’s Life. In it, viewers see the girl’s life on the other side of social networks. To date, 3 seasons of reality have successfully appeared on the screen. At the same time, the girl continues to appear in the “Kardashian Family”.

Kylie Jenner, whose Instagram dictates trends for millions of subscribers, gives many interviews in which she fairly honestly talks about herself and her outlook on life.

Here’s what is known about Jenner:

The girl loves to change. She enjoys experimenting with her hair color because it makes her free. But inside she always remains herself.

As a child, Kylie was laughed at a lot. Popularity did not positively affect her relationships with peers. They said a lot of bad things about her and sneered at her. Jenner was very offended by this.

Kylie doesn’t like to wear makeup. It turns out that the owner of a successful cosmetics brand herself is not happy with the need to wear makeup. But public life and social events dictate their own laws.

The star doesn’t like negative reviews and bad news about herself. She is scared to find something bad about herself on the Internet.

Kylie is grateful to her family for everything. She has repeatedly emphasized that only thanks to the support of her relatives, she achieved such success.

Jenner is not a materialist. Kylie believes that expensive bags and cars are not needed for happiness at all, because this only brings temporary pleasure. But contemplation of nature, human relationships – this is what is really important.

Whatever Kylie Jenner is, she is adored and successful. It is likely that her popularity will only grow, and she has more than one project ahead that will increase the fortune of the youngest billionaire in the world.

