Kylie Jenner fueled rumors about an affair with her older sister’s best friend Kendall

Fai Khadra and Kylie Jenner

While the ex-lover of 22-year-old Kylie Jenner, 28-year-old rapper Travis Scott, continues to indulge in hopes that they will be together again, the reality TV star herself, apparently, embarked on a new romantic adventure. According to Western press reports, Kylie’s chosen one was her older sister’s best friend Kendall, a 28-year-old Palestinian fashion model named Fay Khadra.

Last Sunday, Kylie and Fi were spotted together one evening on the streets of Los Angeles. The young people enjoyed all the joys of easing the quarantine: first they had dinner at the Japanese restaurant Nobu, and then together they went to a nightclub in a sports car. At the entrance to the entertainment facility, Jenner and Khadra held hands tightly.

Fai Khadra and Kylie Jenner

By the way, this is not the first time Fi and Kylie spend time together. Back in winter, Jenner published photos on Instagram with Khadra, in which she was holding his arm. Then her sister Kendall joked in the comments under the picture that she should start worrying about the fact that she was “taking away” her best friend, and Kylie only responded with emoticons with a kiss.

Fai Khadra and Kendall Jenner

At the same time, Kendall herself was previously repeatedly credited with an affair with a young man. Together they had fun in clubs, rested in resorts, went out and published cute pictures on social networks. After the wedding of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, where Kendall and Fi came as a couple, the model assured fans that they were not dating, but were just close friends.

By the way, according to rumors, Kendall herself is now also having a new romance: insiders claim that she is dating 23-year-old basketball player Devin Booker, who plays for the NBA Phoenix Suns.









Kendall Jenner and Fay Khadra with a friend Kylie and Kendall Jenner